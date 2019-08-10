Sheffield United: Here's what Alan Shearer made of Blades' return to Premier League against Bournemouth on Match of the Day

Sheffield United players clap the away fans during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. James Wilson/Sportimage

Alan Shearer and Ian Wright joined Gary Lineker and the compliments were flowing following the Blades’ 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Billy Sharp came off the bench to cancel out Chris Mepham’s opener for the Cherries and with two famous strikers offering their take on the match, it was the United skipper who understandably drew a lot of plaudits.

Billy Sharp celebrates scoring the equaliser against Bournemouth. James Wilson/Sportimage

Shearer said of Sharp’s goal: “They were chasing the game and who better to bring on than Mr Sheffield United himself. Well worked free kick, determined not to sling it into the box. They got a little bit of luck with the ricochet but he's there and he finished it off and what a moment for him.”

The former Newcastle forward, who Sharp has previously described as a boyhood hero, added: “No one has scored more goals in English football than him since 2005, absolutely fantastic and what a moment for him.”

On United’s performance generally, Shearer hailed the Blades’ attacking quality and of course those unique overlapping centre backs.

Shearer said: “They play with a freedom, the manager encourages their wing backs, their centre halfs, if they want to go forward and play they can go and do that and (Chris Wilder) was determined to say he is not going to change that at all and he didn’t really."

“He added: “It works for them and get used to that because he not going to change.