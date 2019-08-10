Sheffield United: Chris Wilder praises Blades' travelling support after revealing fans 'ambushed' team before their 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder praises his side’s travelling support after revealing some fans 'ambushed' the team before their 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth this afternoon.
United made the long journey back north with a deserved point after skipper Billy Sharp came off the bench to cancel out Chris Mepham’s earlier opener in the 88th minute.
United took 1,264 fans to Bournemouth, selling out their share of the 10,714 crowd.
And Wilder revealed: “Some of them ambushed us on our walk through Bournemouth city centre this morning!
“They all piled out of a boozer at about 11am, so that was a bit of an experience for our boys.
“I think a few of them were trying to get their hands on a few tickets because a few had come down without them!
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
“But I’m delighted for everyone connected with the football club, and hope they have a happy and safe journey home.”
“They've supported us through some tough times,” Wilder added.
“I don’t want to hark on about the past because we’ve got to look forward and start making memories.
“But Bournemouth are a talented side and I have a lot of admiration for how Eddie [Howe] has gone about it over the last few years.
“We wanted to make a game of it, and I think we’ve done that.”