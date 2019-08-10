Sheffield United: 'They're a good team' - Eddie Howe's verdict on Blades after 1-1 draw at Bournemouth
Eddie Howe said Sheffield United’s spirit and determination will stand them in good stead in the Premier League this season after the Blades battled back to earn a deserved point at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.
United’s equaliser came late in the game as Billy Sharp came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal, cancelling out Chris Mepham’s opener for the home side.
And although Howe admitted he was frustrated at his side’s performance, he was impressed by United – and Sharp.
“He’s got a goalscoring mentality and instinct to be in the right place at the right time,” Howe said.
“We feel he shouldn't have been allowed to be in that position in the first place, but we’ll put that right.
“They [United] are a good team, they have their style and way of playing which is not easy to stop, as mnay teams in the Championship found.
“It’s a big step up but they showed they have the spriti and determination to keep fighting, and stick together.
“That’ll stand them in very good stead.”