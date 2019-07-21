Sheffield United: Chris Wilder issues warning over Dean Henderson delay
Agents tasked with negotiating Dean Henderson's new contract at Manchester United have been warned that any further delay to the process threatens to scupper the goalkeeper's return to Bramall Lane.
Speaking after watching his team continue its preparations for the new Premier League season with a win over Northampton Town, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder admitted he will be forced to consider "alternative options" unless Henderson's move to South Yorkshire is finalised shortly.
By claiming both officials at Old Trafford and the player himself want to agree another loan deal with United following Henderson's role in their promotion from the Championship last season, Wilder's comments appear to represent a coded warning to the 22-year-old's representatives. Set to become a free agent next summer, Manchester United want the former England under-21 international to agree fresh terms before sanctioning his departure again. But two months after United regained their place in the top-flight of English football following a 12 year absence, a deal has yet to be brokered. Much, it seems, to Wilder's frustration and also Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who recently ordered Henderson to join his squad in the Far East where they are currently based.
"The lads wants to come, he's told enough people on social media and he's all over that," Wilder said. "The football people at Manchester United want him to come back, I believe, and we want him to come back.
"But the deal, for whatever reason, is't progressing at the pace we'd like. So there's going to come a point when I have to start considering alternative options."
Simon Moore has appeared in all of United's warm-up fixtures so far and is set to start Tuesday's meeting with Chesterfield at the Proact Stadium. Although Wilder is privately still confident that Henderson's situation will be resolved soon, his patience is understandably beginning to wear thin with the new campaign now less than a month away.
"We want players here as quickly as possible," Wilder said. "We want everyone together and working as a group."