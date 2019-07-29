Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has had his say on who he thinks the new Sheffield Wednesday manager should be
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has endorsed Lee Bullen’s credentials to be the new manager of rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
The Blades boss, who was speaking at a Radio Sheffield Q&A event with Bullen and his other fellow south Yorkshire colleagues at Sheffield Hallam University, suggested Bullen should be given the opportunity to manage the Owls full-time.
“Why not?” he asked, “why shouldn’t he be given the opportunity to manage the club he loves and is known for?
“There’s a lot of snobbery around in football I think and people might hope for different answers and different names but there is somebody sat right under their noses who would give it a great job.”
Wilder cited the examples of Rotherham’s Paul Warne, Doncaster’s Darren Moore and Sheffield United themselves as successful clubs with club icons at the helm.
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed former club captain Bullen, now into his third stint as the club’s caretaker boss, will take charge of the club’s season opener at Reading on Saturday.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The Scot has made no secret of his desire to take the job beyond that fixture and has been praised for his handling of first-team affairs since the departure of Steve Bruce to Newcastle earlier this month.
READ MORE: