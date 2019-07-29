Why Sheffield Wednesday stars "would love" Lee Bullen to succeed Steve Bruce as manager

Bullen, the former Owls captain, was placed in temporary charge of the Championship club in the wake of Steve Bruce's controversial departure earlier this month.

The Scot has stabalised things, leading Wednesday to two victories in four pre-season outings, and remains one of the bookmakers favourites to succeed Bruce.

Bullen, who has already put his hat in the ring for the job, will be in the dugout when the Owls head to Reading for their Championship opener this Saturday.

Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen....Pic Steve Ellis

And Harris, signed by previous boss Bruce, believes Bullen has what it takes to lead Wednesday on a long-term basis.

"Everyone would love for him to get the job, but we are not really focussing on who gets the job," he told The Star. "We are focusing on ourselves but he would definitely be a great manager if he got it here."

Harris, who sparkled after coming on as a half-time substitute in Sunday's draw with La Liga side Espanyol, says he is enjoying working under Bullen.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was here with the previous manager so things have not changed that much," said Harris. "He knows us all very well.

Owls winger Kadeem Harris

"It is a positive that he has been here for a long time and he knows the boys very well and I think recent performances have shown that on the pitch."

Asked if he was shocked by Bruce's exit, Harris replied: "Nothing surprises me in this game to be honest.

"No one is really focusing on what has happened. We know we have not got time to dwell on things as the season is just around the corner.