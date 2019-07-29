Lee Bullen denies Sheffield Wednesday move for free agent Ben Marshall
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen has denied the club are in for former Blackburn and Wolves winger Ben Marshall.
Rumours circulating on social media in recent days linked Wednesday with the 28-year-old, who left promoted Norwich City at the end of last season.
It’s not the first time the club have been linked with Marshall, but Bullen – who will take charge of the club’s opener at Reading on Saturday – denied he is a target.
Speaking at Radio Sheffield Q&A event at Sheffield Hallam University, Bullen admitted there were areas that the club were looking to strengthen.
He said: “He’s never actually been mentioned. His name seems to keep coming up every summer but I don’t think he’s ever been mentioned.
“We’ve got a recruitment team that are working on things and we’ll keep on doing that.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to get a ‘one or two’ new faces in before the transfer window closes.”
Asked which south Yorkshire-based player he would most like to sign, he highlighted Rotherham United’s Richard Wood, claiming the club “need a centre-back.”
Bullen also praised players and staff at the club for their attitude throughout pre-season, including the appointment of sports science guru Tony Strudwick by Steve Bruce.
He said: “People have got their opinions on the previous manager but something that he did was get this going.
“The foundations have been put in place and it’s been up to us to continue that on – that’s what you’ve got to do to get to the level we’re at.
“We’ve gone old school and the players have seen the benefit of that.”