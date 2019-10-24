Sheffield United: Blades boss Chris Wilder hints he may make changes for West Ham clash following Arsenal victory
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has hinted he may consider making changes to his side for this weekend’s trip to West Ham – despite beating Arsenal 1-0 on Monday evening.
Wilder has kept a fairly settled side since the opening day of the Premier League season, with his back five starting every league game so far. Ollie Norwood is also on 100 per cent, while John Fleck only missed out after picking up an injury against Southampton.
Wilder has shuffled his pack up front, though, with David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset picked to face the Gunners on Monday. Mousset repaid the faith with the winning goal, while McGoldrick also impressed.
The Blades boss, though, has not ruled out further changes this weekend.
“We could stick with the same players but we’ve assembled a squad so that we can change it round if we need to,” he said.
“The hardest thing is to change a winning side but sometimes it’s the right thing to do. We’ve got to look at the players.
“They’ll look for continuity but it isn’t always the right thing to do. We have to pick the right side for each game and if we have to change it, we have a chance to do so.
“It’s a tight group, the players drive each other on and want the best for themselves, but most importantly for the group.
“On Monday in the changing room, it wasn’t just the 14 players that played celebrating. There were some disappointed players not to get on the pitch, and some not in the squad. But they’ve got an important part to play right the way through.
“We’re nine games into a 38 game season. There’s a lot of football to be played, and we have to be brave to make changes if necessary.”