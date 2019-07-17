Sheffield United: 'A definite part to play' - Chris Wilder confirms midfielder John Lundstram is in his plans for Premier League season following impressive pre-season displays
Manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that John Lundstram is firmly in his plans for the Premier League after admitting some fans may have wondered why he wasn’t moved on in the summer.
Lundstram, a £700,000 buy from Oxford in the summer after United won League One, struggled to break into the United team last season thanks to the impressive form of midfield duo John Fleck and Oliver Norwood.
But after catching the eye on Friday against Real Betis, Lundstram enjoyed another impressive cameo against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium last night and it was noticeable that the midfielder’s name was shoehorned into conversation by Wilder after the game, amongst praise for new boy Callum Robinson - who came off the bench for the last 15 minutes or so - skipper Billy Sharp and his strike partner David McGoldrick.
“There were some good points,” Wilder said, after a 2-1 defeat at Burton.
“Didzy could have had a hat-trick in the first 15 minutes, there was some real good play and it was great for the skipper to score.
“I thought John Lundstram yet again impressed. He’s possibly a player that many would have thought we’d have moved on in the summer but he’s got a definite part to play.
“And Callum showed what he’s about and how much he’s going to excite our supporters when he came off the bench.”