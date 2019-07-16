Sheffield United: 'I want to kickstart my career' - Ravel Morrison admits he's revelling in Blades move after former Manchester United man seals one-year Bramall Lane contract
Ravel Morrison admits he wants to ‘kickstart his career’ at Sheffield United after signing a one-year deal at Bramall Lane earlier today.
Morrison became Chris Wilder’s fourth signing of the close season when he put pen to paper, following a successful trial spell with United. The one-year deal also has the option to be extended, if Morrison proves a hit in South Yorkshire.
Wilder described himself as “delighted” that United have “put together a deal that suits all parties” and Morrison, who was a free agent after leaving Östersund in Sweden, admitted it was “great to be back in England”.
“It was an easy decision to make; back in the Premier League in a good team, and with a good manager.”
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Morrison travelled with his new teammates to Portugal for their pre-season tour, although injury kept him out of Friday’s victory over Real Betis and is expected to rule him out of tonight’s friendy at Burton Albion as well.
“The team spirit was evident in Portugal… everyone’s together,” Morrison added. “It was important to go away but to be honest, everyone made me feel very welcome in the few days we were in England before we went away.
“It felt like I’d been with the team for a year. I’m looking forward to getting started… it’s very exciting.”