Sheffield United: Blades 'agree £10 million fee' for Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset
Reports have claimed that Sheffield United have agreed a deal with Bournemouth for striker Lys Mousset, with a bid in the region of £10 million said to have been accepted.
According to the Bournemouth Echo, a source close to the Cherries, the 23-year-old is 'close' to completing a move to Bramall Lane, ending his three year stay on the south coast.
The Frenchman has seemingly become surplus to requirements at the Vitality Stadium, with his meagre goal tally of three league goals in as many seasons seeing him fall down the squad pecking order.
As the Blades step up their chase to sign a new striker, It could be that United are pursuing the former France U21 international as a back-up for their primary target Oliver McBurnie, who the club are still hopeful of signing this summer.
With a massive 2019/20 campaign edging closer, Chris Wilder will be keen to finalise his squad for the new season as soon as possible, as he prepares them for the rigours of Premier League football.