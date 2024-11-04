Kieffer Moore continues to win over Sheffield United fanbase over after battling performances in recent games

Kieffer Moore may still have his doubters amongst the Sheffield United fanbase but with every passing performance like his last two, that number will continue to diminish. The Welsh international striker has scored twice in 13 appearances for the Blades since his summer move from Bournemouth but his impact has exceeded the basic statistics.

He is an integral part of the way Chris Wilder’s new-look United play, with one main focal-point striker and three supporting forwards buzzing around him, and was unfortunate not to add at least one goal to his assist in Saturday’s 2-0 victory away at Blackburn Rovers, forcing a smart save from Aynsley Pears before a header back across goal was cleared off the line by Dominic Hyam.

It was the typical No.9 display from the United No.9, taking a number of whacks for his trouble from Rovers’ centre-half pairing of Hyam and brief former Blade Danny Batth but earning praise from, amongst others, the greatest player to have ever pulled on a red and white shirt. Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Bristol City, boss Wilder said: "I had a personal situation at Middlesbrough the week before which really upset me but I'll not go too deep into that. I don't know what people want at times.

“We're after perfection but there has to be a realisation as one, you have to be realistic about the situation we're in as a football club and the players that are coming in. Always my answer is: 'Ask the coaching staff. There are a lot of games there that have been coached and managed.

"I got a message off Tony Currie on Saturday afternoon. He’s a quite decent example of somebody who knows the game, has played at the highest level, our best player of all time. 'How good was Kieffer Moore?,’ he said. ‘I'd love to have played with him. It goes into him, it sticks, there's an out for us.' That's not a bad recommendation.”

Moore’s link-up play coming short offers United a threat running in behind him while, if they decide to go long under pressure, he also gives them the option to miss out the opposition press. "As always, it's what the players think about Kieffer and 99.9 per cent of our supporters,” Wilder said. “I should imagine it's diminishing, that number [of doubters].

“I understand it, when people don't score and sometimes his touch is a little bit off. But players make mistakes and they're not perfect, we're not perfect as a group. But we're trying to get as close as to make everybody happy and smile. But his contribution's big and it's the players you should ask about what he gives. Opposition coahces and managers say: ‘How good's Kieffer Moore?' We don't need convincing. All he has to do is keep his head down and keep going because he's a vital player for us.”