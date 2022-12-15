Ollie Norwood has reiterated his desire to agree a new contract at Sheffield United after admitting: ‘This place feels like home now’.

The midfielder has been a key part of United’s strong form in the first half of the season, helping Paul Heckingbottom’s men into the automatic promotion places ahead of Monday evening’s trip to Wigan Athletic.

But his contract expires at the end of the season, with the 31-year-old one of 16 players facing uncertain futures in what is shaping up to be a big summer for the Blades – regardless of what division they are playing in next season.

Statistics have crowned Norwood as the leading Blade in terms of accurate passes per game, big chances created, chances created, assists, expected assists, successful tackles per game and accurate passes per 90 minutes.

And Norwood told The Star: “I've always said; this for me, apart from Burnley, it is home. The contract situation is what it is. I'm up in the summer and hopefully, whenever they see the time is right, we'll get that sorted.

“I've always said I want to stay here; I want to be here. Everyone knows that and I don't see myself moving yet, to be honest. But you never know.”

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Despite not publicly confirming the situation, United are understood to have options in their favour for some of their players whose contracts expire this summer. Wes Foderingham, Oli McBurnie and Jack O’Connell are amongst those who are scheduled to become free agents next June as things stand.