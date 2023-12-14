Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained what happened when Sheffield United's Vinícius Souza clashed with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister at their recent match at Bramall Lane

GLAND - DECEMBER 06: Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool goes down with an injury during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Liverpool FC at Bramall Lane on December 06, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he has never before seen the injury that Alexis Mac Allister picked up in Liverpool's match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last week.

Mac Allister had been knocked over by a challenge from Gus Hamer, just as Vinícius Souza was going in for a tackle, which saw the Brazilian accidentally catch the Reds midfielder on the knee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VAR looked at the incident and ruled no punishment should be given, primarily it is suspected because Mac Allister was already going to ground when Souza stepped in.

The Argentine missed Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace and won't be involved in either tonight's Europa League encounter with Union Saint-Gilloise or the weekend clash with Manchester United.

While Klopp didn't again complain about the tackle by Souza which prompted the injury, he did go into graphic detail about why Mac Allister's recovery is taking longer than expected.

"I am obviously not a doctor but they have explained it to me every single day why he is not ready yet and it's a bit more tricky than we thought in the first moment," Klopp said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So the other boy [Souza] stepped on his knee and the stud, the thing under the boot, it went through the muscle pretty much to the bone. So now we have to wait until the bone is healed and until Macca can deal with the pain.

"It's pretty painful and actually Macca is a super tough guy but we have to make sure there is no infection and nothing happens and that is important. So it was a really...I've never had this injury with one of my players before.