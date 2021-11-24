The Scottish midfielder was treated for around 10 minutes after suffering a medical episode in the second half of United’s victory in Berkshire, later being transferred to hospital.

Fleck was conscious as he did so, and later asked medics about the Blades’ result as they sealed victory through Jayden Bogle’s strike. Fleck was said to be in good spirits the morning after the game, as he awaited results of tests, and United confirmed on Wednesday that Fleck has been discharged from hospital.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Blades statement read: “Sheffield United is grateful to report that John Fleck has been discharged from hospital and will return to Sheffield today (Wednesday).

“He was conscious when he was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and was communicative with club and medical personnel, as well as his family.

“After comprehensive medical examinations and staying in hospital overnight for observation, he has been allowed home, where United medical staff will continue to monitor him closely.

“United and John Fleck would like to thank all who assisted at a stressful time last night and also everyone for their supportive messages.”

John Fleck of Sheffield United received medical treatment on the pitch at Reading, but has now been discharged from hospital (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Fleck went down unopposed inside his own half, with teammates gesturing urgently for medical attention.

"John is conscious, he is in the hospital, he is talking with the doctors and he is in good hands,” boss Slavisa Jokanović said after the game.