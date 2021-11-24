Fleck received lengthy medical treatment at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after collapsing off the ball in the second half. He later was able to stand, wearing an oxygen mask, before being transported to hospital, where he was described as being in a stable condition.

United boss Slavisa Jokanović later confirmed that Fleck asked medics for the Blades’ result and speaking to SUTV Live after United’s 1-0 victory, former skipper Morgan said: “When you see things like that on a football pitch, I think it puts everything into perspective.

“All our thoughts and best wishes go to John. I hope he’s okay and has a speedy recovery.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow former Blades defender Kevin Gage echoed Morgan’s sentiment. “It’s difficult for everybody,” he said.

“For Sheffield United players and for Reading’s, too. They’re all professional footballers, and it was a difficult atmosphere for the crowd.

“Both sets of players responded very well. Professionals, I think, instinctively get on with their jobs and try and see the game out.”

Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle (centre right) and his team-mates applaud the fans after beating Reading: John Walton/PA Wire.

Jokanović said post-game: “It is not an easy situation for anybody but John is a strong man. It wasn’t easy for the players to go on, of course because they were worried. We all were.