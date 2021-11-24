John Fleck: Former Sheffield United skipper Chris Morgan says Fleck's collapse at Reading "puts everything in perspective"
Chris Morgan, the former Sheffield United captain, says John Fleck’s on-field collapse at Reading “puts everything into perspective” after sending his thoughts and best wishes to the Scottish star.
Fleck received lengthy medical treatment at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after collapsing off the ball in the second half. He later was able to stand, wearing an oxygen mask, before being transported to hospital, where he was described as being in a stable condition.
United boss Slavisa Jokanović later confirmed that Fleck asked medics for the Blades’ result and speaking to SUTV Live after United’s 1-0 victory, former skipper Morgan said: “When you see things like that on a football pitch, I think it puts everything into perspective.
“All our thoughts and best wishes go to John. I hope he’s okay and has a speedy recovery.”
Fellow former Blades defender Kevin Gage echoed Morgan’s sentiment. “It’s difficult for everybody,” he said.
“For Sheffield United players and for Reading’s, too. They’re all professional footballers, and it was a difficult atmosphere for the crowd.
“Both sets of players responded very well. Professionals, I think, instinctively get on with their jobs and try and see the game out.”
Jokanović said post-game: “It is not an easy situation for anybody but John is a strong man. It wasn’t easy for the players to go on, of course because they were worried. We all were.
“I prefer not to talk about it too much, because this is not my area of expertise and I don’t want to make any mistakes. But he is in good hands and we expect and we hope that everything is going to be fine.”