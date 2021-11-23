Sheffield United's John Fleck leaves stadium in ambulance after collapsing during match against Reading

The play has passed Fleck when his team mates alerted medical staff and the referee as the midfielder lay on the ground with his legs visably shaking.

Medics from both clubs attended to the player, who received treatment on the pitch for ten minutes.

The Scot got to his feet with an oxygen mask around his face before being put onto a stretcher and helped off the pitch.

Sheffield United's John Fleck is placed on a stretcher during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. John Walton/PA Wire.

It was reported that Fleck left the stadium conscious but in an ambulance.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital is a short distance from the SCL Stadium.

Sheffield United tweeted: “John Fleck leaves the field on a stretcher after receiving urgent medical care. Our thoughts are with you, Flecky!”

Reading also tweeted, posting: “A long pause here. Fleck went down off the ball and the medical teams from both sides were rushed onto the pitch to treat him. He now leaves the pitch on a stretcher to applause from all sides.

They added: “Naturally, the very best wishes go to John. We wish him a swift and speedy recovery on behalf of everyone at Reading Football Club.”