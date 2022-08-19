News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

John Egan highlights Anel Ahmedhodzic's best qualities after Sheffield United defender's impressive start

John Egan believes teammate Anel Ahmedhodzic’s performances since coming into the Sheffield United squad is evidence of the Blades’ strength in depth.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:45 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:45 pm

The Bosnian international was United’s marquee summer signing after joining from Malmo and has emerged as an early fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane with some impressive performances, both with and without the ball.

Still only 23 years of age, Ahmedhodzic scored one and made the other as United beat Sunderland at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening and is currency keeping the veteran Chris Basham - a man whose performances virtually defined the right centre-half role over the last few years - out of the side.

Blades star buzzing to go again after injury nightmare ahead of season opener

Sheffield United's John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Rhys Norrington-Davies: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Most Popular

And Egan, ahead of tomorrow’s clash at home to Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane, was asked what has impressed him most about his defensive partner.

“First and foremost his attitude,” the Republic of Ireland international said.

“He’s come in and worked hard and took his chance when he’s played. Chris Basham is one of the best players United have ever seen so there’s big boots to fill but Anel played really well and that sums up the depth we’ve got in this squad.

The trend that can help United win promotion

“We’ve got everyone fighting for shirts and we’re all trying to up our standards every day.

“Whoever plays in the back three, the manager goes through everything so we know what’s expected. Anel’s come in and done really well, as a backline you have to communicate and everyone who comes in knows their role.”

“I think he sometimes thinks he’s a winger,” Egan smiled. “He’s doing a good impression of one.”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Chris BashamBramall LaneChris HoltBlackburn Rovers