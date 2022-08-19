John Egan highlights Anel Ahmedhodzic's best qualities after Sheffield United defender's impressive start

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bosnian international was United’s marquee summer signing after joining from Malmo and has emerged as an early fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane with some impressive performances, both with and without the ball.

Still only 23 years of age, Ahmedhodzic scored one and made the other as United beat Sunderland at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening and is currency keeping the veteran Chris Basham - a man whose performances virtually defined the right centre-half role over the last few years - out of the side.

Sheffield United's John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Rhys Norrington-Davies: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

And Egan, ahead of tomorrow’s clash at home to Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane, was asked what has impressed him most about his defensive partner.

“First and foremost his attitude,” the Republic of Ireland international said.

“He’s come in and worked hard and took his chance when he’s played. Chris Basham is one of the best players United have ever seen so there’s big boots to fill but Anel played really well and that sums up the depth we’ve got in this squad.

“We’ve got everyone fighting for shirts and we’re all trying to up our standards every day.

“Whoever plays in the back three, the manager goes through everything so we know what’s expected. Anel’s come in and done really well, as a backline you have to communicate and everyone who comes in knows their role.”