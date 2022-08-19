John Egan highlights Anel Ahmedhodzic's best qualities after Sheffield United defender's impressive start
John Egan believes teammate Anel Ahmedhodzic’s performances since coming into the Sheffield United squad is evidence of the Blades’ strength in depth.
The Bosnian international was United’s marquee summer signing after joining from Malmo and has emerged as an early fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane with some impressive performances, both with and without the ball.
Still only 23 years of age, Ahmedhodzic scored one and made the other as United beat Sunderland at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening and is currency keeping the veteran Chris Basham - a man whose performances virtually defined the right centre-half role over the last few years - out of the side.
Most Popular
-
1
Alex Miller: Reported Sheffield Wednesday signing should put more fuel in tank of fallen star man
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday fight off Championship opposition in pursuit of young centre back
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday face race against time to get Cardiff City man in for Bolton Wanderers trip – what EFL rules say
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday: Former Arsenal youngster 'set to join' Owls as defensive boost
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday closing in on ninth summer signing – but who is Mark McGuinness?
And Egan, ahead of tomorrow’s clash at home to Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane, was asked what has impressed him most about his defensive partner.
“First and foremost his attitude,” the Republic of Ireland international said.
“He’s come in and worked hard and took his chance when he’s played. Chris Basham is one of the best players United have ever seen so there’s big boots to fill but Anel played really well and that sums up the depth we’ve got in this squad.
“We’ve got everyone fighting for shirts and we’re all trying to up our standards every day.
“Whoever plays in the back three, the manager goes through everything so we know what’s expected. Anel’s come in and done really well, as a backline you have to communicate and everyone who comes in knows their role.”
“I think he sometimes thinks he’s a winger,” Egan smiled. “He’s doing a good impression of one.”