John Egan explains Sheffield United celebration at Wrexham after ‘no mugs’ verdict

John Egan has explained the celebration that followed his injury-time equaliser for Sheffield United as they narrowly avoided becoming another FA Cup scalp for non-league Wrexham this season.

After the National League promotion-chasers dispensed of Coventry City in the third round, United looked to be heading the same way when they were reduced to 10 men, and went 3-2 down, late on at the Racecourse Ground.

But Egan struck from Tommy Doyle’s corner to force a replay at Bramall Lane, putting his finger to his lips after silencing Wrexham’s excellent partisan support who had kicked every ball throughout the tie.

The result extended United’s unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions and Egan insisted it said “a lot” about the character in the dressing room.

“Wrexham are in the Conference, but they're not a Conference team,” the Republic of Ireland international said. “They have a lot of players who are capable of playing up the leagues.

“Their crowd were lively from minute one really and then they get the goals and the crowd were giving us stick all game, so it was good to nip in at the back post in the last minute and give them a little bit back!

John Egan of Sheffield United celebrates his side's equaliser against Wrexham in the FA Cup: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

“But no, it was a good game. They gave it everything and we gave it everything. From where we were with 10 minutes to go, we'll take a draw and hopefully back at Bramall Lane, we can put ourselves in the next round.”

Wrexham, a club transformed after the takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021, look good value to secure a return to the Football League after making the Racecourse something of a fortress this season.

“They're a good team, especially at home,” Egan added. “I think they've won every game here and have some good players.

“If you're not on it and show the qualities to put teams away, they have weapons that they're quite handy with. We knew they were no mugs; they're top of the Conference and should be playing league football next year.

