Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s verdict on Sheffield United life amid Crystal Palace recall chatter

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi admits he is enjoying life on loan at Sheffield United - amid calls from supporters of his parent club for him to be recalled in January. The winger joined the Blades earlier in the summer from Crystal Palace and after biding his time to get in the side, has now established himself as Chris Wilder’s first-choice in that position.

The youngster had his best game yet in United colours in Saturday’s south-coast stalemate at Portsmouth and could have picked up an assist after his perfect cross picked out Gus Hamer, whose header was saved right on the line by Will Norris in the home goal. Rak-Sakyi is expected to fend off the challenge of Andre Brooks to keep his place against Swansea City tomorrow afternoon.

But there are sections of the Palace fanbase who would like to see Rak-Sakyi recalled in January to address a lack of left-footed options on the wing, after Michael Olise’s summer move to German giants Bayern Munich. Season-long loan deals in modern football often contain break clauses but United have been happy with Rak-Sakyi’s contributions so far, and the player himself is also loving life in the north for the first time.

“It’s a young, exciting team,” he said of United. “Everyone’s pushing each other to do well and I’m really happy to be here. It’s quite tough being away from home but all the boys and everyone has made me feel comfortable and I’m in a really good place. Last year I was injured so this season is just about me playing and whatever comes with that happens. I’m just focused on playing and doing my job here.

“Whatever I can do to help the team, whether goals or assists, I want to do that. That’s my job as an attacking player, so the more chances I can create the better. At the end of the day we just want the wins. Playing football for me is the most important thing. Experiencing things like different atmospheres is good and I’m enjoying myself. That’s just what I’m trying to do.”

United sign off for the latest international break with back-to-back home games against Swansea City and Luton Town, before their biggest test of the season on October 18 - an away trip to rivals Leeds United, who were seriously interested in signing Rak-Sakyi in the summer before the youngster elected to join United instead.

“Coming into a new team, it’s hard to learn how the players play and how to adapt to the new system,” Rak-Sakyi added. “But each week, I feel like I’m building more confidence in myself and I feel like I’m in a good place.”