Jesurun Rak-Sakyi transfer state of play as Sheffield United edge closer to key deal

Sheffield United are preparing to announce the loan signing of Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The Star understands that the Palace youngster has travelled to Sheffield and undergone a medical at Shirecliffe after a deal was struck with the Premier League club recently.

The 21-year-old has completed his commitments with United’s in-house media team, explaining how excited he is about the opportunity to spend the season at Bramall Lane. Paperwork has been exchanged between the two clubs and Rak-Sakyi met some of his new teammates today at United’s training ground.

But the deal is not yet completed, with the paperwork with Rak-Sakyi’s representatives. The winger was a target of a number of other clubs, including United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United and Norwich City, but Blades boss Chris Wilder was tight-lipped about the Rak-Sakyi transfer talk when he met the media earlier today ahead of tomorrow night’s EFL Cup first-round tie against Wrexham.

United are in the market for more wide options after switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation in pre-season, and Rak-Sakyi is understood to be enthused about joining the United set-up following their opening-day victory at Preston North End on Friday night. The deadline has now passed for the winger to be involved against Wrexham but the hope is that he will be signed, sealed and delivered in time to face Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane this weekend in the Blades’ first home game back in the Championship.

“There are a couple of people, I don't know where they get their info from but they seem to be quite active in terms of getting it,” said Wilder when asked about Rak-Sakyi earlier today. “We have worked extremely hard on three or four players and we'd like to think that hard work that we've put in, from an analysis and an identification and a contractual point of view, with Stephen Bettis and Carl Shieber and the board backing it, that we'll be able to announce, in the next 24/48/72 hours, some more additions to the group.”