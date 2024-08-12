Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United state of play with transfer target Michael Cooper after Plymouth man's absence v Wednesday

Chris Wilder is hopeful of bringing in a new goalkeeper ahead of Sheffield United’s weekend clash with Queens Park Rangers, with the Blades close to an agreement with Plymouth Argyle over their key man Michael Cooper. The 24-year-old was left out of the Argyle side for yesterday’s 4-0 hammering by United’s city rivals Wednesday.

The Star reported yesterday that United were close to striking a deal for Cooper and that the reported £6m fee placed on his head is wide of the mark. United have also made contact with Brighton and Hove Albion over a move for Carl Rushworth but Cooper remains the priority, with United officials aware of the number Plymouth are seeking.

Speaking after the Hillsborough hammering, Pilgrims boss Wayne Rooney admitted that his side had fielded bids for Cooper but that none had reached their valuation - admitting that he could not say he is “100 per cent confident” that Cooper will remain at Home Park beyond the closure of the transfer window.

Asked about the Cooper speculation, Wilder - speaking ahead of tomorrow’s EFL Cup first-round tie at home to Wrexham - said: “There’s been a lot of talk about a few players. I'm delighted to get the backing to have a positive week and that's shown in the uplift to get Harry [Souttar] and Alfie [Gilchrist] and Tyrese [Campbell] in and I'm sure people recognise that one or two might come in before the weekend.

“And if we can that makes us better all round and the feel good factor of the place even bigger. The energy that's been shown by the players ... it's just the start, I get that but there's a good feel around the place when you bring good players into the group. We're looking at that position and if we can before the weekend great to give competition for places. Not just in that area but in all places.”