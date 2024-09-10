What Jesurun Rak-Sakyi said about Leeds United transfer interest and Sheffield United decision after ‘ambition’ point

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi had addressed his decision to join Sheffield United over their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United earlier this summer, admitting that the Blades’ ambition to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt was a big factor. The Crystal Palace winger was a young man in demand during the close season, with several Championship sides keen to sign him on loan.

Palace also turned down two £15m bids for the wide man, one of which was from Elland Road as they looked to replace some of their key names in a summer that saw them bring in well over £100m in player sales. The West Yorkshire side reignited the Blades rivalry with an audacious bid to unsettle Gus Hamer with a lowball bid for the Blades’ key man, after using similar tactics earlier in the window to sign defender Jayden Bogle.

Insiders at Bramall Lane have also strenuously denied claims from up the M1 that their success in the Rak-Sakyi chase was influenced by any sort of clause or guarantee of playing time, with the winger only making his full league debut last time out against Watford because of a late concussion absence for positional rival Andre Brooks.

Speaking ahead of this Friday’s return to Championship action away at Hull, Rak-Sakyi said of Leeds’ interest: “My agent made me aware of the interest from them and I knew it was a big club. But the manager here spoke to me and I was really impressed with what he said and the plans he had for me. So that made me decide to come here.”

“It's a big challenge, going to somewhere that's ambitious rather than being mid-table or fighting to stay up,” he added. “But I wanted to go to a club with ambition because I'm ambitious myself. So I think it was a good choice. It's tough to move away [from his native London] but I'm growing up now and you're not always going to be at home. So it's about adapting to the situation you're in and making the best of it.”

Another key figure in Rak-Sakyi’s deliberation was former United loanee Dean Henderson, now Palace’s No.1 goalkeeper. The England international struck up a real love affair with United supporters during his two years on loan at Bramall Lane and that connection is something that Rak-Sakyi - whose direct and exciting playing style is sure to get Blades fans off their seats this season - is keen to emulate going forward.

“Definitely,” he admitted. “I’m the type of player that wants to connect with the fans and get them excited to watch football. I just want to do that as well as helping the team. I'm really ambitious, this is a big club. we know the aims and know what we're trying to do and I'm just trying to help the club achieve that. It's a welcoming group, they're all good lads and helped me fit in. And I'll only grow as time goes on.”

Rak-Sakyi has certainly had some impressive role models to learn from in his formative career to date, coming through the ranks at Chelsea before learning from the likes of England internationals Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze at Selhurst Park. “They have spoken to me a lot, and Will Hughes is another,” Rak-Sakyi added.

“Being a winger is a big role now in football; you're expected to score as well as assist now. So that's why I think lots of wingers are doing well personally. Everyone wants to get on the ball as widemen, take on your man and create chances for the team. And be someone the team can rely on. You've just got to be consistent and if something doesn't work one time, you can't hide. You have to go again and show that character.”