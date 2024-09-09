Concern over Sheffield United pair after international break issues

Sheffield United may not have as many key players jetting around the world on international duty these days but that won’t stop the levels of anxiety growing amongst the Bramall Lane coaching staff until those who do represent their country make their healthy returns to Shirecliffe. Manager Chris Wilder will have looked on nervously last Friday when striker Kieffer Moore was stamped in the face on duty with Wales against Turkey.

The painful incident saw former Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü catch Moore in the face with his studs during Wales’ goalless draw with Turkey on Friday night. Moore received lengthy medical treatment after the incident before finishing the game with a bandage over the injury. He was assessed ahead of tonight’s clash in Montenegro, although Moore is expected to be available for selection for Craig Bellamy’s side.

Speaking after the Turkey game, new boss Bellamy said of Moore’s condition: "I'll find out now when I go back in. He was having stitches. So I'll find out. It's a quick turnaround. There will be changes [for Montenegro]. We'll adapt. Turkey's a different game compared to Montenegro from what I've watched of them.

"So we'll change and tweak a little bit as well in how we approach that game. Every game you approach differently. We'll try and move to what we feel will give us the best opportunity to dominate the ball and hopefully winning."

Medical staff will have been extra cautious about Moore’s injury with increased awareness over head injuries in football, and with it being his second issue with his head area in the space of just over a month. Moore missed United’s final pre-season friendly at Huddersfield Town after sustaining a facial injury in training, but if fit is expected to make his fifth appearance in United colours since arriving earlier in the summer.

But he is not the only concern at Bramall Lane, with defender Anel Ahmedhodzic withdrawing from the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad for their Nations League clashes over the international break. The defender was a notable absentee from the teamsheet for the 5-2 defeat to the Netherlands at the weekend, after manager Sergej Barbarez explained the defender’s “strong desire to return” home.

Those quotes were reported by Bosnian outlet Depo, who said Barbarez described the situation as “somewhat strange” when translated into English, while another news source, Sport Sport, featured quotes from Barbarez saying: “We thought that the injury was not too big, but Ahmedhodžić wanted to go home.” Ahmedhodzic did recently miss United’s trip to Norwich City with illness but returned for games against Barnsley and Watford, impressing in the latter with an excellent recovery tackle to snuff out a chance for the visitors.