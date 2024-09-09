Sometimes in football, with all the will in the world and all the scouting data available to clubs, things just don’t go to plan. A player extensively watched can turn into a flop; someone who seemed tailor-made for a role at a club can, for whatever reason, simply not work out. Sheffield United have got a lot right in the transfer market of late but over their recent history have had their fair share of completely forgettable incomings as well.
But some went on to do remarkable things at other clubs, including winning the treble at Scottish giants Celtic and even winning European silverware. So we took a trip down memory lane to pull out 19 players you may have forgotten ever graced Bramall Lane. How many of these can you remember in a United shirt? And extra Blades bonus points if you saw all of them play!
1. Jean Calve
The French right-back played 18 times on loan for the Blades, scoring once – and what a goal it was, an outrageous long-range effort against Preston on his debut for the Blades Photo: Steve Parkin
2. Leon Britton
Perhaps the most unsuitable player ever to play under Kevin Blackwell’s management, 5ft 5in Britton made just 26 appearances for the Blades before realising the mistake he had made and returning to Swansea, where he is seen as a legend Photo: STEVE PARKIN D3 1
3. Arturo Lupoli
Another player to score on his debut – against Wednesday, no less – former Arsenal man Lupoli couldn’t help United get promoted and returned to Italy, beginning a tour of random clubs until he retired Photo: Ady Kerry 07973 286863 or 01227
4. Elian Parrino
Joined the Blades on loan from Estudiantes, but boss Gary Speed said publicly that he wasn’t ready for English football. Made 14 appearances for the Blades in all, but couldn’t prevent them being relegated to League One Photo: Steve Ellis
