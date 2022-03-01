Sheffield United: Daniel Jebbison amongst the scorers as Blades U23s hammer Hull City

United secured their fifth straight victory, with Jebbison – who returned to Bramall Lane when his loan spell at League One side Burton Albion was cut short in January - netting in the first half, after Andre Brooks’ early brace put them in control.

Joe Starbuck, who was on the bench for the first team at Millwall on Saturday, put the gloss on the victory with a fourth after coming off the bench at half-time.

Jebbison, one of two members of the United side to have played in the Premier League, began up front with Will Osula, while Femi Seriki, Sydie Peck and Oli Arblaster also started.

But it was the impressive Brooks who took command with two goals inside six minutes. The first came after Hull goalkeeper Harry Fisk spilled a corner from Peck, and the second from Seriki’s clever pull-back to the edge of the area.

Jebbison got in on the act when he tapped home a cross from Osula, and the England youth international could have had a second had he not headed a decent chance wide.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

City improved after the break, without really threatening Callum Hiddleston’s goal, before Starbuck settled things with a powerful finish after coming off the bench to replace Seriki down the right.

Blades: Hiddleston, Seriki (Starbuck 46), Cappello (Buyabu 75), Freckleton, Sachdev, Gomis, Peck (Staniland 75), Arblaster, Jebbison, Osula, Brooks. Unused: Hampshaw, L. Williams.