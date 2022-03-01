Sheffield United starlet Kyron Gordon hungry for more after making league debut for beloved Blades at Millwall

The young Sheffielder, who has appeared for the first team in the League Cup and FA Cup already this season, completed the set at the weekend when he came into the Blades side that was beaten 1-0 by the hosts.

With Chris Basham injured after damaging knee ligaments and Charlie Goode suspended after being sent off for a poor tackle against Blackburn Rovers, Gordon is expected to retain his place on Friday evening when Nottingham Forest visit Bramall Lane – another in a series of big games in United’s bid for a top-six spot.

“Obviously I’m gutted with the result,” Gordon, who only turns 20 in May, said.

“But I’m from Sheffield and I support Sheffield United so when I knew I was starting, I was buzzing. It’s just a start, hopefully.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted but for me it’s a massive achievement and I’m proud of myself. Hopefully it’s the first of many and I can put that shirt on every week.”

Gordon impressed in the FA Cup earlier this year, faced with £35m man Fabio Silva and then Raul Jiminez from the Wolves bench, and has been involved with the Blades first-team since his loan spell at National League North side Boston United was cut short.

Kyron Gordon in action for his beloved Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I’m glad the manager trusted me to come in and make my league debut,” Gordon added.

“We didn’t get the result but I gave what I had out there. It was a crazy atmosphere and I’m glad he trusted me to put me in.

“One of the lads said that you don’t see many debuts away at The Den but I’m ready to step up for anything. Millwall away or at Bramall Lane, I’m not bothered. I just give the best I can.