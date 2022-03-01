A general view of the Sky Bet Championship trophy that Fulham will surely lift come the end of the season (George Wood/Getty Images)

Where Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, West Brom and Co. finish in predicted Championship table

With just a point separating them and sixth-placed Luton Town, and games in hand on three of the four teams currently in the play-offs, Sheffield United’s hopes of securing an immediate return to the Premier League remain very much alive.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:31 pm

The Blades have reignited their season thanks to a serious run of form since Paul Heckingbottom took charge back in November, when their hopes of promotion from the Championship looked dead and buried.

They face play-off rivals Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane in their next two games, with two clashes against QPR still to come this season and home matches against current top two sides Fulham and Bournemouth.

How United's attendances this season compare to Championship rivals

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers following the latest round of Championship games to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted and relegated.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season …

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

1. 24th Peterborough United (R)

Final points: 31. Chances of relegation: 98 per cent.

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales

2. 23rd Derby County (R)

Final points: 35. Chances of relegation: 86 per cent.

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales

3. 22nd Barnsley (R)

Final points: 38. Chances of relegation: 66 per cent.

Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales

4. 21st Reading

Final points: 41. Chances of relegation: 46 per cent.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Nottingham ForestLuton TownDerby CountyPremier League
Next Page
Page 1 of 6