Jayden Bogle walking Leeds United tightrope ahead of hostile Sheffield United return

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United will have to be at their best both on and off the pitch on Monday evening to get a result against league leaders Leeds United in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash at Bramall Lane. The famous old ground looks set for one of its biggest crowds of the season as United’s title rivals make the short trip across from West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player of particular interest to Unitedites will be Leeds right-back Jayden Bogle, who made the journey up the M1 in the summer after entering the final year of his Bramall Lane contract. The exit left United scrambling for a right-back replacement with the start of the season looming while Bogle overcame a rocky start at Elland Road to establish himself as a real fans’ favourite.

The manner of his exit, and the destination, will hardly see him greeted back in S2 with open arms from supporters and he will have another potential issue in the back of his mind when he lines up against his former club, having picked up his ninth booking of the season in his side’s dramatic victory over Sunderland earlier this week.

A 10th caution would see him pick up a two-match ban and with the 37-game cut-off point still some way away, there is every chance that Leeds could be without one of their key men at an important stage of the season soon. The Whites will already miss boss Daniel Farke on the touchline at Bramall Lane after he picked up his third caution of the term for celebrating the 95th-minute winner against Sunderland, triggering a one-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogle’s rapid switch to Leeds in the summer left a bad taste in the mouth of some at Bramall Lane, with the defender expressing his desire to make the move after United initially rejected Leeds’ advances. Speaking on the No Behaviour podcast earlier this season, Bogle suggested there had been “conversations” between his camp and Leeds before the call came that the move was on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, you hear things,” he said. “But it happens quick. Literally a phone call. You could be on the way to the training ground, that’s how quick it happens. I’ll get a phone call from my agent or someone and then it’ll be like: ‘You need to pack a bag and get to the training ground.’ Obviously like you have conversations before that, about certain things that you want and stuff. But it happens quick.”

Bogle arrived at Bramall Lane in 2020 in a bargain double-deal with close pal Max Lowe, with the right-back proving much more successful during his time at the club and providing valuable cover and competition for George Baldock during their time together at the Blades.

Both Lowe and Bogle ended up signing for new clubs in the summer, with Lowe making the short move across the city to Wednesday after being informed that he did not have a future at the Blades and was free to find a new club.