Leeds United man fires opening shot ahead of Sheffield United clash as he relishes Bramall Lane reunion

Ethan Ampadu, the former Sheffield United loanee, is relishing his return to Bramall Lane next week for a huge top-of-the-table clash against his current Leeds United side. Ampadu spent a forgettable season on loan in South Yorkshire from Chelsea in 2020/21 as the Blades were relegated from the Premier League in a campaign played largely without any supporters.

After further loan spells at Venezia and Spezia he finally found a home away from Stamford Bridge with Leeds in 2023, where he is now Daniel Farke’s club captain. Leeds again have the upper hand in the race for the Championship title after a dramatic victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland on Monday evening, and will kick off at Bramall Lane two points ahead of second-placed United.

Before then both Sunderland and third-placed Burnley will hope to have piled some pressure on the chasing pair and Ampadu admitted of the Blades clash: "That'll be a huge game. Between now and the end of the season I think every game's going to be huge.

“We're all fighting for the same things. Two teams fighting for what they want to fight for, so it's going to be enjoyable. I'm sure they're going to be excited for it as well and yeah, it's game on."

Writing in his programme notes for Monday’s meeting with Sunderland, Ampadu added: “It feels like the whole team is on a great path at the moment. Nothing is decided after 32 games, though, and we have to keep this consistency going in the final ... games of the campaign in order to achieve what we all aspire to.”