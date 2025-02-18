On this day in 2006, Michael Tonge and Ade Akinbiyi wrote their names in Sheffield United folklore with stunning goals to help secure derby-day bragging rights over rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough. The Blades ran out 2-1 winners on February 18, 2006 despite Steve MacLean setting up a nervy ending with an 80th-minute penalty.
In the near-two decades since United’s squad from that day have had a variety of experiences, with some remaining in football and some going down some very different career paths. Click through our gallery to find out what happened to the heroes of Hillsborough from that memorable promotion season...
1. Paddy Kenny
Kenny made over 300 appearances for the Blades. Completed a nine-month drug ban before United cashed in and sold him to QPR, who he helped into the Premier League. Now runs his own vehicle transport business and is a regular figure at Bramall Lane Photo: Laurence Griffiths
2. Rob Kozluk
Seen as the joker in United’s pack, Kozluk could play as well and his versatility on either flank was handy for United. After retiring he moved into coaching and also became a scout, working with Derby and Stoke. Also heard at times working as a co-commentator for local radio on Blades games | Getty Images
3. Chris Morgan
Morgan was forced into retirement through injury in July 2012 and later moved into coaching, having a couple of spells as United's interim manager and applying for the full-time job. Now works as an agent for a leading firm with a host of clients that have had Blades connections, including Jayden Bogle and Will Osula | Getty Images
4. Neill Collins
Collins played just two games in his first loan spell for United – but one of them, his debut, was this game at Hillsborough. His second spell was a lot longer before he moved into management with Tampa Bay Rowdies and then Barnsley. After a short spell in his native Scotland he moved to USL Championship club Sacramento Republic as their new boss Photo: JPI
