Another FA Cup third round weekend. Another interminable stream of ideas about how to best to revitalise a competition some people now treat, whilst insisting the exact opposite of course, lie something smelly they’ve just discovered on the sole of their shoe.

But the format of the world’s greatest domestic knockout tournament doesn’t have a problem. It wouldn’t benefit from an injection of fresh interest if managers were required to do impressions of their favourite singer on the touchline, matches lasted only 15 minutes or games of russian roulette replaced penalty shoot-outs. The issue lies with football’s obsession with money. The governance of the sport itself. Oh, and the greed and duplicity which have infected our society. How else can have we found ourselves in a situation when profiteers can get away with arguing public ownership of key industries is a ridiculous idea when the companies they run are dependent on being financed by the taxpayer?

Today, Sheffield United take what could be their first step along the road to Wembley with a visit to Millwall. Many folk, me included, view it as an opportunity to do something special. Others - and I get why given how the whole shebang is being run - reckon this afternoon’s assignment in London is nothing more than an irritating distraction on the club’s fixture calendar as Paul Heckingbottom’s side, now nine points clear of third place in the Championship, chase promotion.

It’s perfectly possible, despite what we’re frequently told, to reach the latter stages, maybe even the final, and go up as well. United played once every 5.8 days between August’s trip to Watford and this week’s outing at Queens Park Rangers. Looking at the league right now, it doesn’t seem to have done their results too much harm.

Sheffield United take their first steps on the road they hope leads to Wembley in the FA Cup at Millwall: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Those who disagree, or think shoehorning more fixtures into United’s schedule could derail their bid for a top two finish, aren’t being ridiculous. Personally, Your’s Truly doesn’t agree with them. But neither do I think they’re talking complete and utter nonsense. United priority, for all sorts of different reasons, must be regaining their seat around the Premier League table. To say any different would be bizarre.

What I do have an issue with, not forgetting the cost of living crisis of course, is that the attendance at The Den will be way below average. Many fans now have to pick and choose their trips carefully. But others can afford to purchase a ticket and still don’t want to come and witness an FA Cup encounter. They don’t think they’re that important any more.

And that, for me, speaks volumes about the state the modern game is in. How can sacrificing the chance to win something be passed up so easily? Why do some managers, already working at the highest level, think it’s better to stay up by the skin of your teeth than actually get hold of some silverware? The answer is because pounds, shillings and pence are now seen as being more sought-after than medals.

The way this cup and its even more maligned pal the Carabao gets saved is by making structural changes to football. Lessening the gap between the haves and havenots. Introducing legislation to ensure talent and intelligence are the best routes to success. Not just minted owners.

