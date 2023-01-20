The transfer embargo placed on Sheffield United by the English Football League will be lifted as soon as the Championship club settles the debt which prompted the governing body to impose the sanction.

After being hit with the punishment under EFL regulation 52.2.3, which relates to defaults on payments relating to player purchase and compensation agreements, United are now prohibited from registering any new signings until further notice; dealing a blow to manager Paul Heckingbottom’s hopes of strengthening his squad before the end of the month.

Officials at Bramall Lane are expected to issue a statement on the matter today, before Heckingbottom’s side face Hull City in a match which could see them take another big step towards gaining promotion to the Premier League. But this latest development in United’s off-the-pitch affairs, which comes in the middle of takeover talks which could see owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud relinquish control, threatens to become a major distraction for Heckingbottom and his coaching staff, whose side have prepared for the meeting with City ranked second in the table and 11 points clear of third place.

The Star, which reported news of the embargo soon after midnight, understands United will be permitted to enter the transfer market again as soon as the matter is resolved. Rather than being subject to a lengthy mediation process, Heckingbottom’s employers will immediately be free to recruit again as soon as the EFL is satisfied they have met their financial obligation. There is no lengthy or complex resolution process, although United must hope these latest events do not cause lasting reputational damage given their manager’s efforts to build good relationships with clubs at home and abroad.

Although the EFL does not reveal the exact details behind cases such as this, United’s problems are understood to stem from monies owed on a transfer agreement. It is commonplace for big-money deals, such as the ones United brokered to capture the likes of Sander Berge and Rhian Brewster from Genk and Liverpool respectively, to be spread over the course of the player’s contract in a process known as amortisation.

United’s Championship rivals Reading are also operating under an embargo, although this relates to a breach of the EFL’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Sheffield United have been placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Although some of their rivals who have found themselves in similar situations in the past have been permitted to process new registrations despite ostensibly being banned from doing so, United will not be granted dispensation because they have more than 23 players of “professional standing” at their disposal. The definition of ‘professional standing’ covers anyone who has made one first team appearance, having either started the fixture or been introduced as a substitute, for any club in any first team competition. However, appearances in the EFL Trophy are not counted.

United have more than 23 on their roster, which means they must settle their debt or reorganise it in order to re-enter the market or sell players to fall below this bar. However, Heckingbottom has explicitly stated on numerous occasions in the past that if any of United’s key names do depart it will not be with his blessing.