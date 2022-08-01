The Blades, who signed highly-rated City youngster Tommy Doyle earlier in this window, have also kept tabs on his Etihad Stadium teammate James McAtee, despite initially suspecting that he may be kept in the north-west by boss Pep Guardiola.

That stance appears to have now changed, according to reports in Manchester, and a number of clubs have been linked, including Leeds United, Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

An attacking midfielder by trade, McAtee has been capped at youth level by England and has also played for City’s first team. United, who are known to view City and their city rivals United as a rich source of young talent to sign on loan, view McAtee as one of City’s best young prospects.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted throughout the window that his remaining transfer business will consist of free transfers and loans, after making Anel Ahmedhodžić his only cash purchase.

As well as the defender and Doyle, Tommy Doyle, Adam Davies and Reda Khadra have also signed for the Blades this summer.