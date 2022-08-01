First look at Sheffield United's new home kit as on-sale date revealed

Sheffield United have revealed their new home shirt for the 2022/23 season, which will be worn tonight when their Championship season kicks off away at Watford.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 1st August 2022, 11:13 am

United, who face Watford tonight in their campaign opener, teamed up with the Italian brand over the summer and unveiled their new home and goalkeeper shirts this morning.

The home shirt features a smart black pinstripe and stripes on the back, after years of plain backs with Adidas, while the home goalkeeper shirt is a yellow pinstriped effort.

A United statement on the kit release read: “This shirt is a celebration of the club, its history and its loyal supporters and will once again feature the famous red and white stripes on the back of the shirt and also on the sleeves.

"The bespoke shirt, designed and manufactured in Europe in conjunction with new Technical Kit Partner Erreà, an OEKO-TEX certified manufacturer; has the benefit of a highly technical and performing fabric: Ti-energy nanotechnology, antiviral and antibacterial water-repellent fabric.”

The shirt will go on sale this Saturday in the Blades Superstore, and will be available online from Monday, August 8.

Billy Sharp models Sheffield United's new home kit (Sheffield United)

United say details on their new away and third kits will follow "in due course”.

Wes Foderingham models the new goalkeeper kit (Sheffield United)
