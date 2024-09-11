As David Meyler raced away from an exhausted Sheffield United defence and finished emphatically to seal a first-ever FA Cup final appearance for Hull City, a wave of spontaneous applause broke out from the red and white end under the famous Wembley arch. Their side had been beaten, but they were unbowed.

Their League One side had gone so close to reaching a first FA Cup final since the 1930s, before the Premier League outfit’s quality told and they pulled themselves through. United had twice led, through Jose Baxter and Stefan Scougall, while Jamie Murphy’s 90th-minute goal threatened to set up an exciting finish at 4-3 before Meyler raced away to finish past Mark Howard.

Loan star Conor Coady remembers the dressing room reaction at half-time, with United 2-1 ahead. “We came in at half time and everyone was silent, and we all just burst out laughing. If we'd have got to the final we'd have been in the Europa League and we were in League One. It was mental to even think of that so we just had a laugh to ourselves, and the game was incredible.”

But what happened to the United side in the years since? From management and international superstardom to drugs bans and obscurity, we had a look ahead of this Friday’s reunion with the Tigers in East Yorkshire ....

1 . Mark Howard Still holds the record for consecutive clean sheets for the Blades, with eight. Was released when Chris Wilder joined the Blades, and went onto play for Bolton and Blackpool. Later spent time on loan at Salford City and is now at Wrexham, having spent time in between at Carlisle and Scunthorpe United Photo: MARTYN HARRISON Photo Sales

2 . John Brayford Became a cult hero at Bramall Lane for his performances this season on loan from Cardiff, and later made the move permanent for around £1.5m. But a serious knee injury derailed his progress and he left United when his contract was torn up by mutual consent, joining Burton - where he remains to this day, but in a coaching role after hanging up his boots earlier this summer Photo: SPO Photo Sales

3 . Neill Collins Spent five years at Bramall Lane and made over 200 appearances before cancelling his contract by mutual consent in 2016 to join Tampa Bay Rowdies, where he later became head coach. Subsequently moved to United's neighbours Barnsley before leaving Oakwell and recently took charge of Raith Rovers in his native Scotland Photo: IAN KINGTON Photo Sales