Oli McBurnie has opened up on the private turmoil of his younger brother being diagnosed with cancer after hailing boss Chris Wilder's "excellent" approach. McBurnie shaved his head recently in solidarity with 26-year-old brother Xander, also a professional footballer.

Xander was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, the same type of cancer that affected former Blade David Brooks, recently and is undergoing chemotherapy which has caused hair loss. The United striker shaved his head at the same time and speaking ahead of Saturday's game against Fulham, which saw him score one goal and also have another ruled out in a dramatic 3-3 draw, McBurnie said: "As soon as the gaffer found out, he's been excellent.

"Saying: 'Do you need this, or do you need to go see him? Whatever you need, just come and speak to me'. For me, I don't need that. I want to be at football. I need that kind of thing as the distraction. But having the gaffer there and the things he does for the boys, a lot of people will never see those things.

"The boys were all buzzing to see him come back. Obviously, everyone had a lot of respect and appreciation for the things he did for us and got us to where we've been. But for me personally, Chris Wilder, he's been so good for me. The first spell, this spell, every time."

McBurnie admitted the news about Xander's illness was "tough", adding in an interview with Sky Sports: "It was a real out-of-the-blue thing. My brother's 26, a professional footballer at the time. He just gets a lump in his neck, has a few tests, and all of a sudden, he's got cancer. But it's not like anything can change for me. I've still got to come into work every day. I've still got to go about my normal day-to-day life.