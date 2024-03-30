Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder was unapologetic about Sheffield United's approach in their dramatic draw at home to Fulham this afternoon after seeing two late goals deny his side a precious three points. The Blades were 3-1 up - and had scored a fourth before seeing it ruled out for offside - before goals from Bobby Reid, in the 86th minute, and Rodrigo Muniz in the third minute of 14 added on.

Scoring in the Premier League is the hardest thing for newly-promoted clubs and United have now netted five goals in their two games, having only two points to show for it as they look to pull off one of the greatest escapes in top flight history. Results around them went their way, with Everton and Luton losing and Nottingham Forest and Burnley drew, and three points would have given their survival bid a huge boost ahead of their next games against Liverpool (away) and Chelsea (home).

United, who had shipped five or more goals in their last four games at Bramall Lane before this one, were solid rather than spectacular in the first half against Fulham, reaching the 30-minute mark without shipping a goal on home soil for the first time since December 9's victory over Brentford. United then opened up in the second half, going 3-1 up thanks to Ben Brereton Diaz's double either side of a strike from Oli McBurnie.

"When you score three goals at home in the Premier League, to only get a draw, that's the disappointing aspect," Wilder, whose side also saw a goal chalked off for offside after a VAR check, admitted. "The narrative from everybody - and I get it - was our home form, goals conceded, being out of the game after 25 minutes. So we had to make sure we did something about it. We had to have a gameplan to give ourselves a foothold in the game and allow our belief to grow, which I think we did.

"We weren't at our most adventurous first half but we had to make sure when we had an opportunity to go forward we were cautious because of what can happen in the Premier League and what can happen when you play the likes of Fulham. We talk about the top sides, they beat Tottenham 3-0 in their last game. It was first base reached at half-time. The message in the changing room was we just needed to show a bit more quality, a bit more belief, and enjoy the ball a little bit more.