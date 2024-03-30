Sheffield United fans were left fuming at the "corrupt" Premier League after their side conceded an equaliser in FOURTEEN minutes of injury time at home to Fulham this afternoon. The Blades were 3-1 ahead - and then 4-1 before Oli McBurnie's strike was ruled out for offside - before Fulham hit back, with Rodrigo Muniz's acrobatic effort dragging them level in the third minute of added time.
Ben Brereton Diaz scored twice and McBurnie was also on the scoresheet as United assumed control before Fulham's late fightback, with referee Tim Robinson and his officials subjected to a hostile reception as they left the pitch at the end. Here's how we rated United's players on a crazy afternoon at Bramall Lane...
1. Ivo Grbic 5
Had little to do in a first half of few chances for either side but when called upon he made a great save low down to his right to keep out a poked effort from Muniz that may have taken a touch from Ahmedhodzic as well to help it on its way. Had little chance with any of Fulham's goals, on first viewing, after being left exposed and was otherwise solid
2. Jayden Bogle 5
Retained his place at right-back with Baldock injured on international duty and put in a composed display, getting forward when he could and showing his attacking threat
Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
3. Mason Holgate 4
Back in the side at the first opportunity after his suspension turned into a longer one because of the international break and earned a morale-boosting reception from the home fans for a good challenge to dispossess Willian after the Brazilian had got around him. But then hardly covered himself in glory for Muniz's dramatic late leveller, giving the striker a yard of room and then dangling his body in an attempt to block Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 5
Back in as one of three changes but minus the captain's armband, although it didn't seem to affect him too badly in a generally solid display until the late capitulation
Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
