“It’s bizarre” – Former Leeds United defender urges Arsenal to sign Newcastle United man as alternative to Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale
Danny Mills, the former Leeds and England defender turned pundit, has urged Arsenal to sign Freddie Woodman this summer rather than Sheffield United’s goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.
Ramsdale emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta’s side this summer after his strong displays last season despite the Blades’ relegation. But the Gunners have so far refused to match United’s £40m valuation of their No.1 and Ramsdale, a member of this summer’s England squad at the European Championships, remains a Blade ahead of this weekend’s season opener against Birmingham City.
Arsenal may yet return with another bid, after failing with two previously, but Mills said: “It’s bizarre.
“Go and get Freddie Woodman for £10million. If you want a back up goalkeeper, there you go.
“He’s got good experience, a decent goalkeeper. He’s coming through and will cost you probably less than half.
“Aaron Ramsdale is not like: ‘Wow, outstanding goalkeeper worth more than £30million’. It seems like a lot of money for what you’re getting.”
Ramsdale was called into Gareth Southgate’s squad as a replacement for the injured former Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson, after being cut from Southgate’s initial 33-man squad.
“You don’t look at him last season and go: ‘Wow’,” Mills added, of a goalkeeper voted the Blades’ player of the season.
“Look at Dean Henderson’s season in the Premier League with Sheffield United. If somebody bought him for £30million, you get it.
“I know Aaron Ramsdale got in the England squad but there weren’t too many goalkeepers around and there were injuries. £30million seems a lot, an awful lot.”