Ramsdale emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta’s side this summer after his strong displays last season despite the Blades’ relegation. But the Gunners have so far refused to match United’s £40m valuation of their No.1 and Ramsdale, a member of this summer’s England squad at the European Championships, remains a Blade ahead of this weekend’s season opener against Birmingham City.

Arsenal may yet return with another bid, after failing with two previously, but Mills said: “It’s bizarre.

“Go and get Freddie Woodman for £10million. If you want a back up goalkeeper, there you go.

“He’s got good experience, a decent goalkeeper. He’s coming through and will cost you probably less than half.

“Aaron Ramsdale is not like: ‘Wow, outstanding goalkeeper worth more than £30million’. It seems like a lot of money for what you’re getting.”

Ramsdale was called into Gareth Southgate’s squad as a replacement for the injured former Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson, after being cut from Southgate’s initial 33-man squad.

Aaron Ramsdale was named Sheffield United's player of the year at The Star Football Awards (Dean Atkins)

“You don’t look at him last season and go: ‘Wow’,” Mills added, of a goalkeeper voted the Blades’ player of the season.

“Look at Dean Henderson’s season in the Premier League with Sheffield United. If somebody bought him for £30million, you get it.