Aaron Ramsdale named Sheffield United's player of the 2020/21 season at Star Football Awards

The goalkeeper was a rare shining light in United’s season as they slipped out of the Premier League, and earned a call-up into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championships after former Blade Dean Henderson was ruled out due to injury.

The expectation of replacing Henderson in the Blades goalmouth, after two seasons of remarkable success, weighed heavy on Ramsdale’s shoulders after he returned to Bramall Lane in a big-money move following Bournemouth’s relegation back to the Championship.

But he overcame an unremarkable start to establish himself as one of United’s most consistent performers, and the Blades would have likely been condemned to relegation far earlier were it not for some remarkable displays from their No.1.

“In the first few games and months, I had the world on my shoulders,” Ramsdale admitted recently.

“Everyone was saying I had something to prove and I took that too literally. I felt like I had something to prove. I try to play with a smile on my face and I was having honest conversations with my family.”

He came through the other side, a testament to his mental strength and character as much as his ability, and was rewarded with the player of the year award – something he admitted he would gladly swap for survival.

It wasn’t to be, and a summer of transfer speculation followed. But if United can keep hold of Ramsdale, their future will be in very safe hands indeed.