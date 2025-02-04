Transfer details clarified as Sheffield United striker makes Birmingham City switch

Sheffield United striker transfer exit confirmed post-deadline as Birmingham City move details clarified

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have confirmed a permanent transfer exit after last night’s deadline, with young forward Kurtis Havenhand moving to League One big-spenders Birmingham City. The deal was announced this morning, with the 19-year-old initially joining City’s U21 squad.

Havenhand progressed through the United academy after joining as a youngster, earning a scholarship and then signing his first professional deal last year. His progress was hampered by an ACL injury which ruled him out of action for more than a year, and he will now look to resurrect his promising career in the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A United statement confirming the move said: “The club [wish] him all the best in the future.” The Blues confirmed that Havenhand has signed a contract until the end of this current season, with the option of a further year if he impresses at St Andrew's.

We understand that Havenhand’s transfer was on a free after he was released from his contract at the Blades.