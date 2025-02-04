Transfer details clarified as Sheffield United striker makes Birmingham City switch
Sheffield United have confirmed a permanent transfer exit after last night’s deadline, with young forward Kurtis Havenhand moving to League One big-spenders Birmingham City. The deal was announced this morning, with the 19-year-old initially joining City’s U21 squad.
Havenhand progressed through the United academy after joining as a youngster, earning a scholarship and then signing his first professional deal last year. His progress was hampered by an ACL injury which ruled him out of action for more than a year, and he will now look to resurrect his promising career in the Midlands.
A United statement confirming the move said: “The club [wish] him all the best in the future.” The Blues confirmed that Havenhand has signed a contract until the end of this current season, with the option of a further year if he impresses at St Andrew's.
We understand that Havenhand’s transfer was on a free after he was released from his contract at the Blades.