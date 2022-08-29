Inside Oli McBurnie's physical transformation as Sheffield United striker pays tribute to support staff
Oli McBurnie thanked boss Paul Heckingbottom, coach Jack Lester and support staff behind the scenes at Sheffield United after he ended his long wait for a league goal at Luton Town on Friday night.
The Scottish international’s second-half volley was his first in league action since late 2020 and helped earn a battling point away at Kenilworth Road.
It was also reward for the striker’s hard work behind the scenes in returning in good shape after a frustrating time last season, when he suffered with Covid-19, tonsilitis and then two separate injury issues.
After losing over a stone in weight after contracting coronavirus, McBurnie installed a gym at his home and worked on a dedicated fitness plan over the summer.
“It’s about being fitter and sharper and stronger,” McBurnie said of his physical progress.
“The sessions in the gym, when you're tired and you don't want to do them. Doing them. And doing them properly.
“I've got to thank Tom [Little] and Nath [Winder] in the sports science department. They've been on me and been good with me.
“I've had a gym put in my house and I’m trying to be on it as much as I can. With the programme I did in the off season, and the gaffer not letting me back in until I was fit enough, I feel like I'm nearly where I want to be.
“In terms of strength and sharpness, I feel a lot better than the last couple of years.”
Signed from Swansea City shortly after United’s promotion to the Premier League, McBurnie has struggled to replicate the form he showed in Wales but has also suffered from a change of role, used more as a ‘target-man’ in the top flight than the player who terrorised United so often by coming deep to link the play.
“We sat down in the off season with the gaffer and Jack and said: ‘Why not?’,” McBurnie said of his physical programme.
“They said: ‘It's not going to hurt to get that extra five or 10 per cent and see what happens.’ You start to see differences in yourself, mentally and physically.
“It's a lot down to the staff at the club, and I can only thank them.”