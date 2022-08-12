Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manufactured by new kit supplier Errea, the white shirt features a red central stripe with a black pinstripe and evokes memories of the shirt worn by Alex Sabella and Co. in the late 1970s, and the iconic ‘sash’ jersey donned by Tony Currie and Alan Woodward.

United, who face Chris Wilder’s Boro on Sunday, teamed up with the Italian brand over the summer and unveiled their new home and goalkeeper shirts earlier this month.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have worn that red and white effort so far this season, but Sunday’s trip to Middlesbrough will necessitate the use of their new away kit.

United are also releasing a third kit later in the season, to be worn when both their home and away shirts clash with their opponents’ kit.

The shirt is available to pre-order now in adult and junior sizes from United’s online store, with delivery expected by mid/late September.

A club statement on the release of the shirt read: “The shirt will celebrate the past and takes inspiration from the Blades era of the 70’s and the iconic white away kits that were worn by some of our most memorable players such as Alex Sabella and Alan Woodward.

Defender Jayden Bogle and midfielder Maddy Cusack model Sheffield United's new away shirt (Sheffield United)

"The bespoke away kit will again benefit from the highly technical and performing fabric; Ti-energy nanotechnology.”

The shirt will also feature the Ultimate Champions branding also seen on the home kit, on the reverse.