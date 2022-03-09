Sheffield United: Sander Berge reveals his next target after vital goal against Middlesbrough

Sander Berge has set his sights on improving his goal output for Sheffield United this season, after admitting he is changing his instincts after his goal against Middlesbrough earlier this week.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 5:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 5:34 pm

The Norwegian international arrived at United as the club’s record signing with a reputation as a ‘sitting’ midfielder for Genk, but was utilised on the right of a midfield three by former boss Chris Wilder.

Ironically, Berge opened the scoring against Wilder’s Boro on Tuesday evening as United won 4-1 to go fifth in the Championship table.

And Berge, who has gone from strength to strength of late after finding full fitness following troublesome hamstring issues, admitted: “I'm not used to being a goalscorer but that's what I should be.

“I'm in that position and I should be attacking the box from deep and getting those possibilities, as well as creating chances.

“That's something I've changed since I came here. Before I was more of a sitter and you don't really join in with attacks, but now it's about getting in the box.

“Sometimes my instincts is to wait but I'm gradually turning myself into getting in there and joining in.”

Sander Berge of Sheffield United celebrates scoring against Middlesbrough: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

Berge has made the position on the right of United’s midfield his own under boss Paul Heckingbottom, linking up particularly well with on-loan Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs-White.

“Morgan is a very, very good player,” Berge added.

“He's easy to link with, he reads the game quickly and his movements are really good. I can tell he's been playing at a high level before, and he's shown here what he's capable of.

“I'm enjoying playing with him and the rest of the team.”

