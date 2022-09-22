With boss Paul Heckingbottom hinting that Liam Rosenior’s presence in the dugout at the Rams was a big part in the decision-making process to dispatch Danish youth international Will Osula to Derby, rather than other clubs who had expressed an interest in signing the teenager, eyebrows will have inevitably been raised at the decision to remove Rosenior from his caretaker role earlier this week.

But any fears over Osula’s development in Derbyshire should be assuaged by Warne’s previous comments about the striker, who he was linked with earlier in the summer while still in post at the New York Stadium.

“I really like him,” said Warne after observing Osula in close quarters in a behind-closed-doors game back in August.

“I am not trying to sign him but he played very well against us and I think he is a very, very good player.

“But I haven't been told he's available, I haven't spoken to his agent, I haven't spoken to him. Respectfully, I think he is a really good player. I spoke to Hecky after the game and just told him how well I thought he played against us. But there has been no activity from us in trying to sign him.”

Osula was restricted to two 20-minute cameos off the bench under Rosenior and will hope for more involvement under Warne.

The teenager is not the only United-related player Warne will inherit at Derby, with former Blades David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane also arriving at Pride Park over the summer.