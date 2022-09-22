"I like him" - Paul Warne’s verdict on Derby County striker bodes well for Sheffield United and Rams
After the appointment of former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne this afternoon, Sheffield United would be forgiven for keeping an even closer eye on events at Derby County this season after sending one of their most promising young starlets on loan to Pride Park late on deadline day.
With boss Paul Heckingbottom hinting that Liam Rosenior’s presence in the dugout at the Rams was a big part in the decision-making process to dispatch Danish youth international Will Osula to Derby, rather than other clubs who had expressed an interest in signing the teenager, eyebrows will have inevitably been raised at the decision to remove Rosenior from his caretaker role earlier this week.
But any fears over Osula’s development in Derbyshire should be assuaged by Warne’s previous comments about the striker, who he was linked with earlier in the summer while still in post at the New York Stadium.
“I really like him,” said Warne after observing Osula in close quarters in a behind-closed-doors game back in August.
“I am not trying to sign him but he played very well against us and I think he is a very, very good player.
“But I haven't been told he's available, I haven't spoken to his agent, I haven't spoken to him. Respectfully, I think he is a really good player. I spoke to Hecky after the game and just told him how well I thought he played against us. But there has been no activity from us in trying to sign him.”
Osula was restricted to two 20-minute cameos off the bench under Rosenior and will hope for more involvement under Warne.