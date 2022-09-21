Ward, now 36, also played for Derby County and Chesterfield during a playing career which saw him appear over 60 times for the Blades, memorably scoring – and celebrating – in front of Wednesday fans in a Steel City derby victory at Bramall Lane.

Ward was appointed interim manager of the Southern League Premier Division Central side, who count former Blade and Owls striker Chris O’Grady amongst their number, recently, with former Cardiff defender Ben Turner his assistant. following the departure of Martin Carruthers earlier this month.

Ilkeston won in Ward’s first game in charge and drew his second, leading to Ward and Turner being appointed permanently.

Chairman David Hilton said: “I cannot praise Jamie and Ben enough as they have had a really positive impact on the squad. They are the right people to take us forward.”