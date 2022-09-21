News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Former Sheffield United fan favourite takes first managerial role in non-league - with ex-Blade and Sheffield Wednesday striker up front

Jamie Ward, the former Sheffield United crowd favourite, has taken up his first managerial position after being appointed permanent manager of Ilkeston Town.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 5:04 pm

Ward, now 36, also played for Derby County and Chesterfield during a playing career which saw him appear over 60 times for the Blades, memorably scoring – and celebrating – in front of Wednesday fans in a Steel City derby victory at Bramall Lane.

Ward was appointed interim manager of the Southern League Premier Division Central side, who count former Blade and Owls striker Chris O’Grady amongst their number, recently, with former Cardiff defender Ben Turner his assistant. following the departure of Martin Carruthers earlier this month.

Key Blade's honest admission about contract status, with deal up in summer

Most Popular

Ilkeston won in Ward’s first game in charge and drew his second, leading to Ward and Turner being appointed permanently.

Chairman David Hilton said: “I cannot praise Jamie and Ben enough as they have had a really positive impact on the squad. They are the right people to take us forward.”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Jamie Ward is the new manager of Ilkeston Town
Sheffield WednesdayChris HoltDerby CountyChesterfield