Being back in the thick of it in recent weeks has been real relief for the 32-year-old Dubliner, whose plans to show he deserves a new contract offer from United have been hit by troublesome calf injuries early in the season.

His absences were made doubly frustrating by United’s lack of options at left wing-back, with rivals and teammates Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies also struck down by hamstring injuries. Three successive starts, and 90 minutes in victory at Cardiff on Saturday, suggest Stevens is heading in the right direction and he plans to build on his fitness over the World Cup break after admitting: “I don’t need a break.”

“It's tough and frustrating,” Stevens admitted of his time on the sidelines. “It's mentally really tough. There are some dark days on your own and you've got to get the best out of what you can. Trying to stay positive is the hardest part. A lot of people will take it home, that's how it is.

“But when you've got your family and missus and kids around you - some people have a dog - it's anything that can help you get through it. We've got a good squad and so it's a good laugh and it's not too bad. The physios thankfully found a resolution and, touch wood, it’s fine.”

That theory was put to the test by a tough final fitness session, overseen personally by boss Paul Heckingbottom, designed to see if Stevens and fellow Irish defender Ciaran Clark were in a position to return to the fold. “That was a tough session,” Stevens smiled wryly.

Viktor Johansson of Rotherham United punches away from Enda Stevens of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Me and Clarky had seen Robbo [Jack Robinson] doing it and had a good laugh at him. Then me and Clarky got the nod! But it was good. The session took your mind off the injury in a way and gave you the confidence to think: ‘I think I'm ready now’. So that was probably the main thing.”

Stevens and Clark were noticeable absentees from Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad to face Norway and Malta over the international break, with both men building back up to full fitness after their respective injuries.

John Egan has travelled, with Heckingbottom and his coaching staff hoping the defender doesn’t play too much over the two games after starting every league match for United so far this season.

“I think I'm probably a bit off the international scene at the minute,” Stevens admitted. “I think I need to focus on getting fit. For me, it's just about getting my fitness back and get back playing well for Sheffield United.

“I don't see myself having a rest or a holiday, I'll have to keep busy because I don't see myself as needing a break. A lot of lads in there will do, and deservedly so, but I'll be looking to keep busy over the break.

