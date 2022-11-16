21 Sheffield United links at 2022 World Cup pictured – boss who rejected Blades, shock Leeds hero transfer target and Cristiano Ronaldo
The Championship has signed off for its four-week break and World Cup fever is gripping the nation … sort of.
A winter World Cup is a novelty for everyone and it’s fair to say that its scheduling, slap bang in the middle of the English season, may have dampened enthusiasm about it in some quarters.
It’s come at a good time for Sheffield United, who will use the break to coax many of their walking wounded back to fitness, but four weekends without any club football is never anything to cheer about – especially with United second in the league.
There are a number of United connection and interests in Qatar, beyond the obvious – including failed transfers, rumoured targets and former players, plus a manager who turned down the Blades and criticised them for good measure.
We compiled some of the best and most obscure – and Qatar 2022 may have more of a United feel than many first suspected …