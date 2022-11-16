News you can trust since 1887
21 Sheffield United links at 2022 World Cup pictured – boss who rejected Blades, shock Leeds hero transfer target and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Championship has signed off for its four-week break and World Cup fever is gripping the nation … sort of.

By Danny Hall
4 minutes ago

A winter World Cup is a novelty for everyone and it’s fair to say that its scheduling, slap bang in the middle of the English season, may have dampened enthusiasm about it in some quarters.

It’s come at a good time for Sheffield United, who will use the break to coax many of their walking wounded back to fitness, but four weekends without any club football is never anything to cheer about – especially with United second in the league.

Why Blades have been hit with latest fine as sanctions top £30,000 this season

There are a number of United connection and interests in Qatar, beyond the obvious – including failed transfers, rumoured targets and former players, plus a manager who turned down the Blades and criticised them for good measure.

We compiled some of the best and most obscure – and Qatar 2022 may have more of a United feel than many first suspected …

1. World Cup fever grips Qatar

A man takes a picture in front of the Stadium 974 in Doha ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

2. Rob Page – Wales

The former Blades defender is now in charge of the Wales national team and would have surely selected Rhys Norrington-Davies for Qatar 2022 had the United man not suffered a bad injury

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3. Kyle Walker – England

The Blades academy product has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the tournament and will be looking to do the Steel City proud once more

Photo: Clive Mason

4. Joe Allen – Wales

Another Welshman, Allen was offered to the Blades last year as Stoke looked to get him off their books. But the move didn’t happen and Allen moved to Swansea earlier this summer

Photo: David Rogers

