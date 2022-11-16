Will Osula and David McGoldrick were both on target in the Rams’ 5-0 home replay victory, with former Blade McGoldrick setting up the young United loanee to put Derby 2-0 ahead with his fifth goal in Rams colours.

There was delight amongst the United fanbase when it was revealed earlier in the summer that Osula would be linking up with McGoldrick again, the veteran an immensely popular player for the Blades and supporters hoping some of his class would rub off on one of United’s highly-rated young stars.

Osula could have helped himself to further goals and was also involved in the creation of another, as he continues to impress at Pride Park. One Rams fan tweeted after the game: “Osula is next to go into the bracket of falling in love with a loan player.”

United fans are also keeping a close eye on Derby’s results because of McGoldrick, who attracted praise from BBC pundits for his perfprmance against Torquay. Former Brighton and Hove Albion man Glenn Murray said: "He has experience and just picks the options at the right time. The pass [to Osula] was absolutely sublime. Osula should have probably done better and could have had a couple more. The ball [to Craig Forsyth] was just different class.

"It was two chances that went begging. But McGoldrick deserved his goal. He led by example from start to finish and to cap it off with a goal was very much deserved."

Derby County's William Osula (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate David McGoldrick, formerly of Sheffield United: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Fellow pundit Dion Dublin added: "It doesn't surprise me that McGoldrick is getting on the end of a ricochet. It's just the coolness under pressure. He's in the right place and he's been doing it for years. The passes we saw - it's just that little bit of quality."